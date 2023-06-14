Jernelle Oh’s role in Mediacorp’s Cash on Delivery is based on a real person with cerebral palsy

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp actress Jernelle Oh said that her character in the latest drama series, Cash On Delivery, is based on a local food delivery person with cerebral palsy named Anna De Rossa.

In an interview with LOVE 972 DJs Wallace And and Waisee, the actress shared that Anna has moderate cerebral palsy and can only move the upper half of her body. As part of preparing for the drama and understanding the condition even more, Oh visited Anna before the shoot and started to talk about her life, particularly the trials and triumphs that she experiences at work, given her condition.

One personal experience of Anna was incorporated into the drama itself. This was when she experienced losing $300 after being scammed while doing her job. For context, Anna worked as a food delivery person despite her disability since 2018.

Anna also appears in some scenes in the drama series with Oh.

The actress hopes that Anna will be proud of her portrayal in Cash On Delivery. Anna’s father reached out to Oh to commend her after watching the show.

In an Instagram post, Oh shared some of her favourite moments during filming with Anna.

One IG user commented: “You acted great!”

Another IG user remarked: “Idk but I hope you will be nominated for the actress award in the next Star Awards🔥 Really great acting from you towards this disabled character!”

More users declared: “Great acting as a disabled individual in this show. Well done 👏!”, “I loved it too… Thank you for bringing out the struggles n also joy during the pandemic. 👍🏼”, and “OMGG love this show !! ur acting is soo good!!”

The drama series, Cash on Delivery, revolves around the challenging life of food delivery riders during the height of the pandemic. It is available and free on meWATCH.

