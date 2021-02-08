Jennifer Lawrence injured on movie set

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — 2013 Best Actress Oscar winner for her role in Silver Linings Playbook Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of Adam McKay’s Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. The Anchorman director’s new movie has been filming in Massachusetts since November and boasts a cast of award-winning and critically acclaimed stars.

Lawrence propelled to stardom with her role of Katniss Everdeen in the movie adaptations of author Suzanne Collins’ hit Young Adult series The Hunger Games before gaining critical acclaim for a number of dramatic roles.

Don’t Look Up will be Lawrence’s first comedic film since Silver Linings Playbook, and seeing how well she performed there, fans are understandably looking forward to this new project.

- Advertisement -

Its cast is arguably the most promising one assembled for a movie set to be released this year and includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry and Kid Cudi.

The movie is about two low-level astronomers who must embark on a media tour to warn the world that a comet will soon destroy the Earth.

Now, however, the project has hit a snag with the injury to Lawrence.

Lawrence was reportedly struck in or near her eye by flying debris while filming a scene involving a special effects explosion. Screenrant reported quoting The Boston Globe on Feb 8 that the actress was rushed to the hospital after the incident. However, she is said to be all right and that filming may resume next week.

The details of the incident are not yet clear, but what is known is that an explosion caused a garbage can lid to smash through a window, and the resulting debris that flew through the air struck the 30-year-old actress before she could clear the area. It sounds like a serious incident and it does beg the question how an explosion occurred remotely close to a high-profile actress.

It is unclear whether this was due to the strength of the blast being underestimated by the film’s pyrotechnic technicians or that Lawrence was simply not quick enough in getting out of the way. In the meantime, the most crucial thing is making sure that there is no permanent injury. Injuries on film sets are not uncommon for actors and there is plenty of evidence of some very big productions temporarily losing stars due to injury when stunts have gone wrong.

Hopefully, Lawrence will recover soon and not suffer any permanent injury. /TSIG

.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: