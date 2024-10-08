KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making her highly anticipated comeback by releasing her new single, “Mantra,” on Oct 11 at 9 am KST. She teased fans on Oct 7 by revealing the artwork for the track on her social media platforms.

In the artwork, Jennie stuns with a captivating gaze, showcasing a fresh, bold charm that contrasts her previous looks. Her glowing visuals and confident aura have drawn attention, sparking excitement for the upcoming release.

Global anticipation for her return

After a year-long hiatus from solo music, Jennie has dropped ‘Mantra.’

“You & Me,” her prior single, was released in Oct of the previous year. Leading up to the release, various promotional materials—including teaser videos, images, and song snippets—have been shared, building global anticipation for her return.

Known for setting trends and achieving many “firsts” in her career, Jennie is again expected to captivate her global fanbase with this new project. Her influence and star power continue growing, and fans are eager to see what she will bring to the table with “Mantra.”

The single will be available worldwide on Oct 11, released simultaneously on multiple music streaming platforms.

Member of BLACKPINK

A South Korean actress, singer, and rapper, Jennie Kim, was born on January 16, 1996. She goes by Jennie when she performs. She is a part of the well-known girl group BLACKPINK, managed by YG Entertainment.

She is the main rapper and lead vocalist of BLACKPINK. She is known for her powerful rap skills, unique vocals, and chic fashion sense.

August 2016 marked Jennie’s arrival as a member of BLACKPINK. She released her solo debut single, “SOLO,” in 2018, which became a huge hit and solidified her position as a solo artist.

In 2023, Jennie was a cast member of the HBO show “The Idol.” She is considered a fashion icon and has collaborated with various luxury brands.