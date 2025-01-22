KOREA: According to Allkpop, Jennie has officially announced her debut full-length solo album, ‘Ruby,’ for release on March 7th, KST, under ODDATELIER Entertainment. The album will include 15 tracks, featuring her hit single ‘Mantra’ from October 2024, and promises to showcase Jennie’s versatility and artistic growth.

Global music icon

Ruby features star-studded collaborations with renowned artists like Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. With such an impressive lineup, the album is poised to captivate audiences worldwide and further solidify Jennie’s position as a global music icon.

Her single ‘Mantra’ achieved remarkable success, topping iTunes Top Songs charts in 47 countries and regions, including the U.S., Brazil, Singapore, and Mexico.

It also entered the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks, making Jennie the first female K-pop soloist to top the U.S. iTunes chart. These achievements have set high expectations for her upcoming release.

Unique musical style

Fans eagerly anticipate how ‘Ruby’ will reflect Jennie’s unique musical style and elevate her artistry. The excitement also extends to her live performances, with Jennie set to perform solo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13th and 20th in Indio, California.

Her appearance at Coachella, one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, adds another milestone to her stellar career.

With ‘Ruby’ and her Coachella performances on the horizon, Jennie is gearing up to make 2025 a defining year in her solo journey. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eager to see how she continues to push boundaries and leave her mark on the global music stage.

Jennie Kim, known mononymously as Jennie, is a renowned South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. Born and raised in South Korea and New Zealand, she debuted as a South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member in August 2016 after a successful 2010 audition for YG Entertainment.