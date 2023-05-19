James Seah gives a tour of his off-white themed home; says it’s his retreat and resting place from “wars”

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local actor James Seah gave a quick tour of his new home with his wife, Nicole Chang Min. Almost everything – wallpapers, doors, sofas, beds, countertops and cabinets – was off-white.

James Seah used a quote as his post caption: “My home…It is my retreat and resting place from wars, I try to keep this corner as a haven against the tempest outside, as I do another corner in my soul. – Michel de Montaigne.”

In the video, James Seah gave his followers a glimpse of every room, all done up in off-white. The space is homey and minimalist in the modern style of interior design.

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

Local actor Ayden Sng commented: “Niceeee”

Chen Xi also responded to the post, exclaiming: “Wowwwwwwwwww👏🔥”

One IG user commented: “Congrats 🎉 on your new home 🏡”

Other users were curious about the appliances, equipment and other materials James used, and the amount spent on renovations. Some netizens asked: “Pretty! May I know what brand is your digital lock?”, “It is a 5rm flat ? Unique design”, and “Spend how much to renovate?”

Another netizen remarked: “Dream house!!! 😍😍😍 So beautiful and cosy. I really love the colour combination. So bright!👏🏻”

Others admired James’ home, saying: “Really love your home! The space planning is FANTASTIC!!! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👏👏👏”, “Very very chio!!! Money well spent”, “Its soooooo beautiful and serene…. Omg….”, “Nice interior design”, and “Amazing Reno.”

James and Nicole got married in January 2022 in a star-studded wedding ceremony and reception at the Ion Orchard.

