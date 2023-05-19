Kiaraakitty shares how a man tried to sit on her face while she was live-streaming on a train

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, streamer Kiaraakitty shared a snippet about how a man tried to sit on her face while she was doing a live stream. She was live-streaming on a train when a man suddenly turned his butt towards the camera and thrust it near Kiaraakitty’s face.

She said in her post caption: “He tried to sit on my face while I was live streaming ?!”

Apparently, her conversation with the guy was somehow captured in the video shown. When Kiaraakitty asked him what he was doing, he said: “Don’t film me if you don’t want to be filmed.”

Netizens expressed their insights and opinions in the comments section.

One TikTok user stated: “He was doing a thug shake.”

Another TikTok user commented: “Call the police next time. He is in public transport.”

Many users agreed that Kiaraakitty was being harassed. Some of the commenters said: “He was thrusting into the camera, should have reported him immediately for harassing you”, “Dude that’s sexual harassment. It doesn’t matter that she was filming. She was filming herself and he wasn’t even originally in view of the camera.”

“This is why we carry pepper spray,” reminded a concerned netizen.

“Hope he gets his karma,” one user wished.

However, other users remarked that Kiaraakitty should not be sitting on the floor of a train.

One user admitted: “emm I come from a different country, here it is forbidden to sit on the floor of the train.”

Another user declared: “Why u sit there in the 1st place?”

As of this writing, Kiaraakitty has not replied to any of the said comments.

