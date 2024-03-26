IU mesmerized her Japanese fans with her captivating performance during the ‘2024 IU H. E. R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN YOKOHAMA’ held at the Yokohama Arena on the 23rd and 24th.

Having commenced her world tour with a solo concert in Seoul, tickets for the Yokohama leg sold out swiftly, even prompting the sale of additional seats with restricted views due to overwhelming demand, a testament to IU’s local popularity.

Showcasing her versatile charm

Beginning the concert with ‘Hold My Hand,’ IU conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the audience, occasionally switching to Japanese.

She treated fans to a repertoire of her hit songs, including ‘Ah Puh,’ ‘Bbibbi,’ ‘Celebrity,’ ‘Blueming,’ ‘Eight,’ ‘Friday,’ ‘Shopper,’ ‘Through the Night,’ ‘You and I,’ ‘Shh..,’ and ‘Twenty-Three,’ showcasing her versatile charm.

The crowd, enchanted by IU’s authentic live performance and magnetic stage presence, responded with fervent cheers, singing along to her Korean tracks, creating a warm atmosphere in the venue.

For the encore, IU delivered reimagined versions of ‘Lilac’ and ‘Palette,’ along with ‘Give You My Heart,’ ‘End of the Day,’ ‘Someday,’ ‘Epilogue,’ and different songs each day, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Elevating the concert’s atmosphere

Adding to the excitement, IU performed ‘Beautiful Dancer,’ a track from her 2013 Japanese mini-album, much to the delight of eager fans. This elevated the concert’s atmosphere to its zenith on the first day of the encore.

A heartwarming moment occurred when IU appeared in a video visiting an outdoor billboard advertisement prepared by local fans featured in the VCR concert, surprising everyone.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, IU conveyed:

“I already miss the usual ‘Eh?’ sounds and the echo of your applause. Thanks to the very charming audience, I had a weekend that exceeded all of my expectations. I truly value your assistance. I swear to come back shortly. I adore you all.”

With the Yokohama concert’s success, IU is set to bring her infectious energy to Taipei, the next stop on her tour.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. She debuted at the young age of 15 in 2008.