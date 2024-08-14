SINGAPORE: Instead of distributing Singapore flags to celebrate National Day, as they’ve done in the past, The Workers’ Party’s Sengkang team gave out small, foldable fans this year that will surely be useful to residents amid the heat and humidity.

The fans feature a design with the national flower and flag, along with cartoon figures resembling the three Sengkang MPs—Louis Chua, Jamus Lim, and He Ting Ru, since one figure carries a guitar and another is wearing glasses.

“These, we felt, would more likely be used over the course of the year, rather than just being displayed during the month of August,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim in an Aug 13 (Tuesday) social media post.

He added that Team Sengkang went around coffeeshops and hawker centres across the constituency on National Day morning “to spread patriotic cheer,” clad in red and white rather than the WP’s signature blue.

On his Facebook page, Mr Chua posted a photo of the three MPs holding the foldable fans on National Day.

Elsewhere around Singapore, however, other members of The Workers’ Party kept up the tradition of distributing flags in honour of Singapore’s birthday.

WP CEC member Nathaniel Koh, who has been active on the ground in the area, was part of a team to distributed flags on National Day at Marine Cove and Parkland Green, part of Marine Parade GRC, posting photos of the endeavour.

Former WP NCMP Yee Jenn Jong also posted pictures of a flag-distribution exercise.

In Mr Yee’s photos is Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, a new addition to the party who has been causing a lot of buzz online since he started being seen with WP members at Marine Parade GRC late in 2023.

Mr Singh, a well-respected member of Singapore’s legal community, posted a National Day message of his own, writing:

“As I look back at Singapore’s history, I am inspired by individuals like our first Chief Minister David Marshall (who also founded The Workers’ Party) and our late President Ong Teng Cheong. They showed us courage – and what it means to stand up for your beliefs.

They have left us a powerful legacy. This National Day, my hope is for more Singaporeans, young and old, to step up and speak up on issues that matter to our country.” /TISG

