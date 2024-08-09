SINGAPORE: Characterising recent global events as a test of Singapore’s resilience, Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh emphasized unity, and not uniformity, as essential for walking “together as a nation” in his National Day Message 2024.

In the message, published on the party’s social media accounts earlier this week, Mr Singh called the occasion “a moment to reflect” on Singapore’s journey so far as a nation, “the challenges we have overcome and the dreams that drive us forward.”

He also expressed thankfulness for the peace and security Singapore enjoys, saying that these are due to its citizens’ strong commitment to protect what is dear to them.

However, he noted that it is the ability of Singaporeans to accept diversity as a foundation for unity and not as a source of division that is key to the country’s strength.

“National unity is not about uniformity, but about recognising that different opinions and values can coexist while we all remain committed to the common good. This is what makes for a strong democracy—the capacity to engage in open, respectful discourse and to find a path forward together, even when we do not see eye to eye,” the WP chief wrote.

Mr Singh and his fellow WP MPs perhaps best exemplified this in Parliament earlier in the week. The Leader of the Opposition crossed swords with Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing in a debate in Parliament on Aug 7 (Wednesday) on a motion regarding how electoral boundaries are drawn.

Though proposals for reforms were raised by Progress Singapore Party NCMP Hazel Poa, Mr Singh, and WP MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), the suggestions were rejected by the government.

In his National Day message, Mr Singh added that democratic engagement empowers citizens to speak truth to power, which in turn reminds those in power to be responsible to listen and act in the best interests of Singaporeans.

Mr Singh also noted that this is how the WP best contributes to building “a Singapore that is fairer, more inclusive and brighter for all our people.”

“As we chart our path ahead, let’s do so with hope, determination and an unwavering belief in the strength of our people and the enduring spirit of our nation.

“On this National Day, The Workers’ Party stands with all Singaporeans, regardless of political affiliation, in celebrating our nation’s achievements and in renewing our commitment to walk together with them long into the future,” the WP chief added. /TISG

