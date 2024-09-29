JOHOR BAHRU: Amid mounting frustrations from Singaporeans and Malaysians who regularly cross the JB-SG Causeway, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi was visibly upset during a surprise visit to the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) collection centre at Danga Bay.

The Star reported that in a TikTok video, Mr Ghazi questioned the delay in setting up a tent for those waiting outside the collection centre. He made an immediate phone call, urging action to resolve the situation, stating, “It cannot wait. This is the image of my state.”

His frustration grew when speaking to a man who had emailed about his VEP registration three months earlier but never received a response. “What is the excuse for not replying to an email for three months, even if the system crashed?” Mr Ghazi asked a, presumably, VEP personnel.

During his visit, he also spoke with individuals waiting at the centre for hours. One person mentioned arriving as early as 7 am and visiting the centre multiple times without success.

Before leaving, Mr Ghazi reassured those waiting that the government would sort it out. He said, “Guys, we’ll sort this out, okay.”

The VEP system, which requires foreign vehicles to have an RFID tag, is set to be enforced on Oct 1. However, long queues and delays at VEP centres have left many struggling to meet the deadline.

The visit followed a statement made by Mr Ghazi on Sept 18 during the National University of Singapore Society’s (NUSS) 70th Anniversary Lecture. At the event, he said he is taking the concerns around the VEP system seriously and promised to “personally address” the issue.

On Sept 26, The Star reported that as the Oct 1 deadline for the VEP nears, many vehicle owners, including Malaysians who commute to work in Singapore, are concerned they won’t be able to meet the requirement in time.

Those facing difficulties with the VEP registration are urging the Transport Ministry to delay the implementation and improve the application process.

On May 28, Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that vehicles without the RFID tag could face fines of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

Around 18,000 Singaporean vehicles cross the border into Malaysia daily, making it one of the busiest land border crossings in the world. Mr Ghazi also mentioned that around 300,000 Malaysian workers cross the border daily to work in Singapore.

While efforts have been made to ease the registration process, with two new RFID installation centres opened on Sept 22 in Johor Bahru, reports of long lines continue, with many motorists queuing as early as 7 am to complete their registrations.

On Sept 25, Johor business owners began bracing for potential losses, fearing that ongoing complications with the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system might discourage Singaporeans from visiting their establishments.

The VEP system was initially announced in 2017 but faced multiple delays in 2019 and 2020 due to technical issues with the RFID tags.

The good news is foreign vehicles without the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) can still enter Malaysia from Singapore on Oct 1, as reported by the New Straits Times.

However, Road Transport Department director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli urged those without the VEP to act quickly.

He added that Singaporean drivers who haven’t registered for the VEP RFID tag will receive reminders at entry points to register and activate their tags as soon as possible. Singaporean drivers leaving Malaysia without a valid VEP will also receive warning notices. /TISG

