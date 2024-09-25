SINGAPORE: By Oct 1, foreign-registered vehicles from Singapore to Malaysia by land will be required to carry Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags.

For some Singaporeans, however, this is easier said than done.

According to a Sept 22 report in the Malay language daily newspaper Berita Harian, some people have queued for as long as three hours to get their VEP or even inquire about their applications’ status.

To get a VEP, drivers must register online, collect the RFID tag, and attach it to their vehicle. Should they fail to do so, they could be slapped with a fine of as much as RM2,000 (S$618) or be jailed for up to six months.

Foreign motorists with Malaysian violations are required to settle fines before leaving. Berita Harian reported that many people were seen forming a long line at the TCSens office in Danga Bay on Sept 22.

Fifty-three-year-old Rasidi Awang spoke to the newspaper about his long wait last weekend when he went to make inquiries regarding his and his son’s VEP application.

“We started queuing at 8:45 am and finished business at 11:45 am. Around 150 people lined up here, and the queue only moved every 10 to 15 minutes,” he said but added that the officers at the counter were “really committed” to serving those in the line.

He and his son endeavoured to check their application’s status online, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

Mr Awang also said that two other locations in Johor, the Johor JPJ (Road Transport Department) Complex in Taman Daya and the Road Transport Academy (Southern Region) in Larkin, which opened on Sept 22, only install VEP tags by appointment.

They do not handle inquiries, so he had to queue at the TCSens office in Danga Bay, where the main office that handles all issues related to VEP concerns is handled.

According to Berita Harian, the JPJ appointed TCSens to assist motorists every step of the way in complying with VEP requirements.

Another man, 41-year-old Muhd Alhakim Salim, went to Johor JPJ Complex and joined the line at 7 am on Sept 22.

However, an hour later, he was told that his questions could not be handled there, and Mr Muhd made his way to the TCSens office in Danga Bay, where he finished by noon.

VEP tags may also be collected at Woodlands. /TISG

Read related: Malaysia to enforce Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for Singapore motorists from October 1: What you need to know

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)