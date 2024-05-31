In a courtroom drama that has captivated the nation, former President Trump has been dealt a historic blow as he was slammed with a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial.

But the verdict is seen as part of the persecution of Trump while Republicans are warning that a hand-cuffed Trump sent to jail based on this trial risk backfiring on the Democrats.

Major Republican donors expressed their willingness on Thursday to back Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for November, despite his status as the first convicted felon to run for high office.

At least one donor contributed to Trump for the first time, according to a dozen benefactors and fundraisers. Many conservative donors view the New York criminal case as political persecution, aligning with Trump’s claim that Democrats aim to weaken him before the Nov. 5 election against President Joe Biden.

This unprecedented verdict marks a significant legal milestone and sets the stage for a political showdown in the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

The ramifications of Trump’s conviction reverberate across both legal and political spheres, introducing a cascade of questions that can reshape the landscape of American politics.

With the presumptive GOP nominee now facing sentencing just days before the Republican National Convention, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Trump: “I’m not guilty!”

Trump’s response to the verdict has been characteristically defiant, rallying his supporters and doubling down on his claims of victimhood in the face of what he portrays as a politically motivated prosecution. From his scathing rebuke of the trial on social media to his bold declaration that the “real verdict” will be rendered by the people on November 5, Trump remains unbowed.

As the legal battle ensues, Trump’s legal team gears up for an appeal process that could stretch well beyond the election date, adding further uncertainty to an already tumultuous political landscape.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have painstakingly built their case, alleging Trump’s intentional manipulation of business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, a scandal that has captivated the nation’s attention.

One question looms large: What impact will Trump’s conviction have on his political ambitions? The fallout from his legal troubles could prove to be a defining factor in the race for the White House.

As Trump navigates the murky waters of legal battles and political aspirations, the eyes of the nation remain fixated on the unfolding drama, eager to see how this unprecedented chapter in American politics will ultimately unfold.

