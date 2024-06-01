In a fierce display of solidarity, allies of former President Donald Trump swiftly rallied to his defense and cried “political sham” as news broke of a guilty verdict in his criminal trial.

Characterizing the proceedings as nothing short of a political witch hunt, House Speaker Mike Johnson wasted no time in denouncing the outcome, labeling it a “purely political exercise” that underscored the alleged weaponization of justice under the Biden administration.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance labeled the verdict a “disgrace to the judicial system,” while Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, lamented the decision as “a defeat for Americans who believe in the critical legal principle that justice is blind.”

Trump himself, undeterred by the verdict, reiterated his long-standing claims of a rigged trial and unfair treatment by the judiciary, even implicating President Joe Biden without substantiation.

Political sham, they say

The chorus of support for Trump among congressional Republicans and key surrogates was unyielding, with figures like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rick Scott echoing sentiments of election interference and political persecution.

The trial’s star witness, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, came under intense scrutiny from Trump loyalists like U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, who lambasted the case as a “shameful political stunt” fueled by a convicted perjurer.

Representative Jim Jordan, a staunch defender of Trump during previous impeachments, condemned the verdict as a “travesty of justice,” pointing fingers at what he termed a biased judge and partisan prosecutors.

Even as some Republicans, like Larry Hogan, urged restraint and respect for the legal process, others like Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator John Thune unleashed scathing rebukes, decrying the verdict as “election interference” and the judiciary as compromised.

As the dust settles on this legal battleground, one thing remains clear: the divide within American politics shows no signs of abating, with each side entrenched in its narrative of justice and persecution.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

