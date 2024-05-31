First Lady Jill Biden stated on ABC’s “The View” that American voters will choose “good” President Joe Biden over “evil” former President Donald Trump. She emphasized the importance of getting the message out that “every vote counts” and that this election is crucial.

Highlighting Joe Biden’s accomplishments, she said, “We’re meeting people everywhere—in person, on TV, and through social media—because Joe has done amazing things for this country.”

Jill Biden dismissed concerns about age, noting that both candidates are similar in age, and stressed that the election is about character. She contrasted Joe Biden’s integrity, strength, and leadership with the chaos of his opponent.

She expressed confidence that as people focus on the issues, they will choose good over evil.

Jill Biden’s controversial “good vs evil” statement

Our 1st lady she is beautiful and smart Dr. Jill Biden . Yes, President Biden is sharp, smart, and ready. He has done an outstanding job for this country. #BidenHarris4More — Mama F.I.N.E (@55andwhat) May 30, 2024

Additionally, liberals are supportive of her statement citing that President Joe Biden is good and fit to run the country for another four years. It appears that she received a large applause in lieu of her appearance on The View. But, skeptical conservatives claim that the applause was due to them being told to do so.

And yet way less than Melania gets her face and tits lifted. — MomBoss (@CreatorBaby) May 30, 2024

Unfortunately, there were harsh comments directed to Jill’s face. Conservatives claim that the American taxpayers are paying for her “facelifts” just like they do with Nancy Pelosi. However, it is unclear how true these claims are. There are no actual evidence of the First Lady going under the knife.

Furthermore, liberals clapped back to the conservatives making similar claims about the former First Lady, Melania Trump. They too alleged that she went through multiple facial cosmetic surgeries, which is also not entirely proven.

