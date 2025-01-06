SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to ask netizens if supervisors are allowed to plot the annual leaves of employees without consulting them.

She shared her situation on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum on Sunday (Jan 5), explaining that she had initially requested leave for Chinese New Year. However, when she checked her ‘yearly leave schedule,’ she was disappointed to find that her request had been denied.

What upset her even more, was discovering that her supervisor had already plotted two weeks of her annual leave in other months without consulting her beforehand.

“My supervisor is plotting my leave without asking me on days I do not want,” she said. “Is that even allowed? And is this reportable?” she asked the community.



In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors mentioned that it’s generally acceptable for supervisors to schedule leave for employees, particularly when it’s part of managing the team’s manpower effectively.

They explained that this practice helps ensure there’s enough staff throughout the year and prevents situations where too many employees are on leave simultaneously, which could disrupt operations.

One Redditor commented, “It’s for planning purposes. You should be able to change the dates.” Another said, “Yes, it’s allowed. Leave is an entitlement, but when you can take it is up to your company/supervisor, etc.”

A third Redditor shared:

“I do not work in an environment where scheduling is critical, but when I did in F&B part-time, they can schedule anything as long as they are not withholding your off days and as long as they are not practising favouritism where others get a chance to choose while you don’t.”

However, not everyone agreed. A few Redditors noted they hadn’t encountered such practices in their workplaces and suggested the worker address her concerns directly with her supervisor.

One Redditor wrote, “Talk to your supervisor. They cannot force you to take leave and should discuss with you why they blocked the leave. They can reject it if many people take annual leave during the holiday season. Talk to your HR if there is one.”

Annual leave

According to Omni HR, a Singapore-based HR management platform, employers cannot deny an employee’s request for annual leave without a legitimate reason.

However, if the employee’s requested dates overlap with the company’s operational needs, such as during a busy period, key deadlines, or understaffed shifts, the employer can suggest alternative dates for the employee to take their leave.

Additionally, employers cannot compel employees to take their annual leave against their will. Ultimately, the choice of when to take annual leave is up to the employee.

