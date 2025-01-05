CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Featured News Lifestyle

Woman says, “It’s a bad year” for receiving 17% raise and 3 months bonus

ByYoko Nicole

January 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean worker was utterly shocked when her friend complained about receiving a 17% raise and a 3-month bonus, saying that “it’s a bad year.”

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Saturday (Jan 4), she explained that this wasn’t the first time she’d encountered people expressing disappointment over what seemed like generous increments or bonuses. 

She noted that even within her own workplace in the banking sector, where the average increment is around 5-7%, and bonuses hover between 1 to 1.2 months, colleagues receiving above-average adjustments still voiced dissatisfaction.

“It seems to be the same story every year. I thought after years of working, one would have a good gauge of what is an average raise and bonus but they always say they are disappointed,” she said.

“I just feel like in Singapore, people are unhappy and unsatisfied no matter how much their pay raise or bonus is and wonder what the reason behind this is,” she added.

See also  Singapore's energy sector set to offer unprecedented bonuses in 2025, transport firms drive salary boom

Seeking insights from the community, she asked,  “Why do most not have realistic expectations? 

What would you consider to be a bad or good year in terms of pay raises and bonuses in the context of Singapore? I know that it is industry-specific so feel free to share what you feel is good or bad in your industry.”

“Any increase that beats inflation is good.”

In the thread, several Singaporean Redditors explained that some people aren’t satisfied with their bonuses and raises because they’re always comparing themselves to others who seem to be doing better.

One Redditor pointed out, “People are not happy because they like to compare, just like what you are doing now.

When you like to compare, then as long as you are not number one, you would be unhappy. Even if you’re number one you would probably still be unhappy.”

Others also chimed in to share their views on what they consider to be standard increments and bonuses. One Redditor commented, “3-5 percent is the standard for pay increments unless you get promoted.”

See also  "Should I fight for salary increment?" — Technician with 5 years of service at his company asks after he gets $100 raise while new hires get $200

However, another disagreed, pointing out that it varies depending on the industry and the employee’s performance. He added, “The expectations of a consistently top performing employee will be much higher than the average person. 

The average person might look at a top performer’s 12 month bonus as ridiculously high, while the top performer will look at it as being low because achieving the same KPIs in previous years received a 20 month bonus.”

A few others mentioned that they’re happy as long as their bonuses and raises help them keep up with the rising cost of living.

One user remarked, “Any increase that beats inflation is good.”

In other news, a fresh graduate recently confessed on social media that his first full-time job at one of the Big 4 accounting firms has already started to affect his mental health.

In his post on Reddit’s ‘Singapore FI’ group on Wednesday (Jan 1), he shared that his working hours have been extremely demanding, often extending into the early hours of the morning.

See also  Civil servants to receive 0.45 month mid-year bonus

“Maybe it’s just the year-end but I have been working till 12 and sometimes 1~2ish am… This is normal accountancy hours,” he said.

Read more: Fresh grad earning S$4.1k monthly asks whether he will be able to retire by 50

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

I left my corporate job for a “no-brainer job” as a café service crew, but I regret it now after having to “juggle several tasks at once”

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I feel so used and not valued” — Worker says after becoming “disposable” even after putting in much effort; going above and beyond at work

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“What can I do?” — Man asks after getting rejected for Singapore citizenship twice despite growing up in SG and serving NS 2 years ago

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

I left my corporate job for a “no-brainer job” as a café service crew, but I regret it now after having to “juggle several tasks at once”

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Woman says, “It’s a bad year” for receiving 17% raise and 3 months bonus

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Sports

HSBC Women’s World Championship: Hannah Green defends crown against star-studded field

January 5, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

“I feel so used and not valued” — Worker says after becoming “disposable” even after putting in much effort; going above and beyond at work

January 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.