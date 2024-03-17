SINGAPORE: After a bad heartbreak, a man shared that he is now dating a woman who keeps offering to buy him food and takes it to him at home. Aside from leaving him overwhelmed and flattered, it has also left him wondering if feeling this way is “normal” for men.

“Guys of Singapore, I need your input on this,” the man wrote in a public forum on Thursday (March 14). “The girl I am dating keeps offering me to buy food and brings it to my house. And I’m overwhelmed and flattered by the offering. Is this normal as a man?”

The man then gave his readers some context by sharing a brief overview of his relationship history: “I was obliterated by my previous relationship, cheated and belittled and I finally had the courage to leave her,” he wrote.

“Now I started dating a girl from Bumble, and she seems super down to earth and very grounded. Surprisingly we both stay at the same estate, and every time she offers me to buy food I feel flattered and happy to a degree I couldn’t imagine.

“I know this post sounds weird, just wanna get some opinions from the men out there on whether this is normal or not.”

“Wife her up before it’s too late”

Many online users participated in the conversation, sharing their two cents on the matter. Many took the girl’s actions to be a clear representation of her love language.

“She likes you,” said one. “Be happy and just buy her food in return as well. It’s called an act of service.”

Another shared, “I’ve bought guys I like food and presents before. She must really like you! Please treat her as well as she treats you hehe. It’s like, she sees something tasty she thinks you might like some.

She makes something good, she wants to share with you. She sees something cute… something you guys talked about, and she buys it for you.

If you said you had a hard day (and have) no time to eat, if she’s getting food, she also gets it for you. It just shows she’s thinking about you a lot.”

Another strongly encouraged the writer to “Wife her up before it’s too late.”

5 Love Languages

According to Very Well Mind, the five love languages, as classified by Gary Chapman, are the five ways humans show love and receive love in their relationships. They are:

Words of affirmation Quality time Physical touch Acts of service Receiving gifts

