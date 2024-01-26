SINGAPORE: How can you help kids focus on their life in the present, in today’s world where there is no dearth of screens?

This was the question one Singaporean asked, expressing concerns about screen addiction and seeking advice on how to wean loved ones off their devices.

u/yiantay-sg asked, “If you needed to wean your sibling/kid off their devices, what do you do?”

“Basically need to get someone to focus on their life in the present. Because it is affecting their life. They went to see a psychologist for screen addiction. Taking away their devices just makes they threaten and act violently. Short of sending them into IMH for this, seems ridiculous for a trip to IMH but also serious enough for everyone to make a conscious effort,” she shared.

One respondent, u/c_is_for_alvin, suggested an active approach, saying, “Bring them go outdoors to play. bouldering, swimming, camping, cycling. lots to do.”

Another echoed the same approach saying, “Tire them out with physical activity.” While another shared an incident she witnessed a “kid scream/cry and bite her mum when she took away the phone.”

A parent, u/banana_vengence, shared a personal experience involving her 3- and 4-year-old children. Recognising the negative impact of extended screen time, she decided to cut it down drastically. “We noticed that they weren’t behaving very well, so we told them that we will cut down the screen time to 15 minutes a day, we replaced the screen time with play time, arts n craft or outdoor play.” she explained.

u/Banana_vengence also touched upon a crucial aspect of screen addiction, likening screens to “heroin for the brain.”

But what are the signs of screen addiction?

The most obvious sign of screen addiction is change in behaviour. But to make it easier to pinpoint, here’s what to look out for:

Loss of Interest: Reduced interest in once-enjoyed activities. Avoidance Behaviours: Preferring screens over outings, declining invitations. Hygiene Changes: Decline in healthy hygiene habits. Appetite Shifts: Noticeable changes in appetite, leading to weight fluctuations. Preoccupation: Distraction from surroundings. Lack of Response: Ignoring calls, conversations, or requests. Sneaky Behaviour: Secretive use of screens. Academic Disengagement: Lack of interest in schoolwork or declining grades.

What are some effects of “too much screen time” for kids?

“Too much screen time” can have physical and mental consequences on kids.

It messes with their attention and impulse control due to dopamine (feel good hormone) release.

It can lead to body aches and long term potential issues like carpal tunnel.

Kids may have dry and irritated eyes.

It can disrupt their sleep leading to mood and concentration problems.

It makes them want more screen time.

It may cause anxiety, low mood, and social withdrawal.

So how can you help kids wean off screen addiction?

Set clear limits.

Encourage other activities.

Make a screen-free zone.

Use apps to keep an eye on screen time.

Talk openly about why less screen time is a good idea.

Although a lot of parents have already done most of these things to wean their kids off screens, one thing is crucial – as user tellyhigh said, “Parents got to avoid screen time and phone usage too. Put work and socials aside and really spend time with them.”

