SINGAPORE: With the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Amendment) Bill getting passed on Friday (Feb 16), IRAS has been given additional powers to administer scheduled public schemes for the Government and other statutory bodies.

The role of IRAS a grant disbursement agency has now been formalised, aside from functioning as a tax administrator.

Aside from its function as a disbursement agency, the Bill now allows IRAS to investigate fraud and abuse as well as recover grant funds that had been disbursed wrongly. IRAS can now also access premises, conduct inspections, seize documents, and conduct arrests.

Speaking on the second reading of the Bill, Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat said that IRAS had begun to disburse broad-based grants to businesses in the past 10 years.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, IRAS disbursed S$27.6 billion worth of grants to over 150,000 firms, while last year, it had given out $4.6 billion worth of grants to about 120,000 companies.

Mr Chee, who is also Transport Minister, said, “Given the continued importance of this function, both in steady state and in crisis, the proposed amendments to the IRAS Act aim to formalise IRAS’ role as a grant disbursement agency, alongside its role as tax administrator.”

Previous to the passing of the Bill, IRAS did not have the power to investigate fraud and abuse related to grants, so these need to be referred to the police.

IRAS investigators have been able to investigate tax offences under the Income Tax and GST Acts, and its new enforcement powers are similar concerning grants.

As such, interfering with and/or refusing to comply with IRAS’ investigations will be an offence, with those found guilty facing jail of up to 12 months or fines of up to S$10,000.

Mr Chee also underlined that if recipients mistakenly receive more grants than is warranted, they should return them, saying, “As these are public funds, even if the error was no fault of the recipients, they have a responsibility to return the overpaid amounts.”

The new powers IRAS has under the Bill send a message regarding the “serious nature of the issue” that would encourage companies that have been overpaid to return the money.

Mr Chee fielded questions from other Parliamentarians regarding IRAS’ roles, including one from Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC). Mr Chua underlined how efficient IRAS has been, but asked a question regarding IRAS grant administration role, particularly during the pandemic, regarding overpayments.

“Following the various reviews conducted by IRAS and the MOF in recent years, and after internal processes highlighted in the AGO report are refined, does the Minister have further information to update on the cases of abuse uncovered and the monies subsequently recovered?” he asked.

Mr Chee shed light on cases that have resulted in charges and convictions, as well as those that are still under investigation. /TISG

