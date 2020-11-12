Infidelity: Jacqueline Wong and Jackson Lai have contracts terminated

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Actress Jacqueline Wong and actor Jackson Lai have had their contracts terminated by TVB for cheating on their partners.

The Jayne Stars media portal reported that the broadcaster had hoped that Wong’s kissing scandal with celebrity Andy Hui in April 2019 would quieten down. However, Wong’s reputation did not improve even though she was away from the public eye.

TVB’s inability to salvage her image means that her contract will be officially terminated in two months, ending her eight-year career there.

Wong, 31, had acted in four dramas. Two — The Maid Alliance (later known as Handmaidens United) and Finding Her Voice — have already been aired. Her scenes in Forensic Heroes 4, however, were reshot with Roxanne Tong, while her fourth drama, The Offliners, is scheduled to air next year. It is reported that there was too much negative reaction from fans to the two shows already aired.

Wong did not comment on the status of her career except that she would inform everyone about the latest developments.

Lai, 34, was caught sharing a cake with his Zombie co-star Ashley Chu, 34, inside a car in a secluded area in April when his wife was eight months pregnant. His wife, who is referred to as Mrs Lai by the media, later gave birth to a baby boy.

A TVB executive confirmed that both stars are now on no-pay leave.

Meanwhile, Hui, 53, is reportedly returning to the recording studio soon. Jayne Stars reported that his recording company, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited, has plans for him to rejoin the music industry with a new song.

In April last year, Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, 48, was caught kissing Wong in the back of a taxi.

Sun Entertainment’s music director Joey Tang said that he will make an announcement about the matter once everything is ready.

In June, Hui tested public response towards him by appearing as a guest on ViuTV’s music show, Chill Club.

Following that, he has kept a low profile and stayed away from the public eye.

Jayne Stars reported that Hui joined his good friends William So, Dicky Cheung and Edmond Leung recently to give out face masks to the elderly on behalf of the Banyan Services Association. /TISG

