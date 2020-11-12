Entertainment Celebrity makes

Kim Hyun Joong makes kimchi

The star is seen wearing comfortable clothes and rubber gloves as he makes the popular dish, much to the delight of his fans

Kim Hyun Joong gets a taste of the kimchi. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

South Korean actor-singer recently updated his fans on his current projects. The  star uploaded a collection of photos on November 10 with the caption, “I tried making .”

In the photos, Kim Hyun Joong is sitting in front of a large pool of Kimchi as he mixes the sauce into the cabbage. The star is seen wearing comfortable clothes and rubber gloves as he makes the popular dish, much to the delight of his fans and netizens.

Last month the star held an online concert named A Bell of Blessing. He also released his latest album.

Kim Hyun Joong makes a large batch of kimchi. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Born on June 6, 1986, Kim Hyun Joong is a South Korean actor, singer and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band SS501 and played roles in the Korean dramas  and Playful Kiss.

After debuting with SS501 in 2005, Kim released his first Korean solo album, Break Down, in 2011, and his first Japanese solo album, Unlimited, in 2012. Due to his commercial success, Kim is considered one of South Korea’s biggest Hallyu stars of the early 2010s.

Kim made his debut as a member of SS501 on June 23, 2005, with the group’s first EP, Warning, released by DSP Media. Their second EP, Snow Prince was released in late 2005, five months after their debut. The group quickly gained popularity, winning multiple new artist awards in 2005 and 2006.

The following year, in 2007, SS501 debuted in Japan with the single “Kokoro,” which reached number five on the Oricon charts. In January 2008, the group received a Newcomer Award at the Japan Gold Disc Award ceremony, making them one of only a few South Korean artists to win this award.

In 2008, Kim joined the cast of the reality variety show We Got Married, where he was paired with singer Hwangbo. Dubbed the “Lettuce Couple,” the pair was popular among viewers and won the Best Couple Award at the 2008 MBC Entertainment Awards. They left the show at the end of 2008 to focus on other projects.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

DPM Heng: Parti Liyani case shows criminal justice system works

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat says the high-profile court case involving former maid Parti Liyani shows that the country's criminal justice system works. Ms Liyani, who had been convicted of theft in March last year from the home of...
View Post
Featured News

Online appreciation of WP MPs after “Justice For All” debate in Parliament

Singapore -- The online community has thanked the Workers' Party MPs for their tireless work during an eventful week in Parliament. On Wednesday, WP chairman Sylvia Lim had tabled a motion entitled “Justice For All: Enhancing Equity In The Criminal Justice System”....
View Post
Featured News

What did Ho Ching and former MP Lee Bee Wah discuss during lunch?

Singapore -- The friendship between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife, Ms Ho Ching, and former MP Lee Bee Wah has continued even after the latter stepped down  before the General Election this year. The pair had lunch at the Akashi Japanese...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet