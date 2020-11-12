Kim Hyun Joong makes kimchi

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor-singer Kim Hyun Joong recently updated his fans on his current projects. The Boys Over Flowers star uploaded a collection of photos on November 10 with the caption, “I tried making Kimchi.”

In the photos, Kim Hyun Joong is sitting in front of a large pool of Kimchi as he mixes the sauce into the cabbage. The star is seen wearing comfortable clothes and rubber gloves as he makes the popular dish, much to the delight of his fans and netizens.

Last month the star held an online concert named A Bell of Blessing. He also released his latest album.

Born on June 6, 1986, Kim Hyun Joong is a South Korean actor, singer and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band SS501 and played roles in the Korean dramas Boys Over Flowers and Playful Kiss.

After debuting with SS501 in 2005, Kim released his first Korean solo album, Break Down, in 2011, and his first Japanese solo album, Unlimited, in 2012. Due to his commercial success, Kim is considered one of South Korea’s biggest Hallyu stars of the early 2010s.

Kim made his debut as a member of SS501 on June 23, 2005, with the group’s first EP, Warning, released by DSP Media. Their second EP, Snow Prince was released in late 2005, five months after their debut. The group quickly gained popularity, winning multiple new artist awards in 2005 and 2006.

The following year, in 2007, SS501 debuted in Japan with the single “Kokoro,” which reached number five on the Oricon charts. In January 2008, the group received a Newcomer Award at the Japan Gold Disc Award ceremony, making them one of only a few South Korean artists to win this award.

In 2008, Kim joined the cast of the reality variety show We Got Married, where he was paired with singer Hwangbo. Dubbed the “Lettuce Couple,” the pair was popular among viewers and won the Best Couple Award at the 2008 MBC Entertainment Awards. They left the show at the end of 2008 to focus on other projects.

