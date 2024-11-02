INDONESIA: A storm of controversy has engulfed Indonesia following the swift awarding of a doctoral degree to Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, just days before his Cabinet appointment.

In a report from The Straits Times, critics allege that the minister may have utilized a “joki” or hired writer to complete his dissertation on the domestic nickel industry, raising questions about academic integrity in the nation.

PhD degree finished in 20 months?

At 48, Bahlil Lahadalia received his PhD from the prestigious University of Indonesia (UI) in a mere one year and eight months—a process typically requiring three to four years.

His graduation, which occurred only five days before his induction into President Prabowo Subianto’s Cabinet on Oct 21, has sparked national debate, especially after UI alumni launched a petition on change.org demanding an investigation, amassing over 14,000 signatures.

While the university’s academic senate has reportedly conducted an investigation, the findings remain undisclosed as they await review by the rector.

Lahadalia has staunchly defended his academic journey, stating, “According to the rules, it takes at least four semesters to finish a PhD. I pursued a doctoral degree by research and have completed four semesters.”

Amelita Lusia, a spokeswoman for UI, clarified that the program can be completed in at least four semesters but generally spans six.

She emphasized that the university is known for producing many of Indonesia’s influential figures, often filling the ranks of its government.

Joki (ghostwriter) services

The emergence of joki services—where writers complete academic work for others—has long been a known issue in Indonesia, with many offering their services openly on social media.

Yandi, a joki with four years of experience, claims to charge up to 30 million rupiahs (S$2,520) for a full thesis, catering to high demand from busy graduate students.

Education expert Ina Liem described joki services as an “open secret,” noting that while these practices were once more discreet, they have gained visibility and traction due to social media.

The pressure to obtain degrees for career advancement has fueled this troubling trend.

In the political realm, academic credentials can significantly impact career trajectories.

Dr Yanuar Nugroho, a lecturer at Driyarkara School of Philosophy, explained that degrees can expedite civil service promotions, leading some to resort to questionable means to secure them.

In a broader context, the Ministry of Education has reiterated the prohibition of joki services, labelling them as unethical and a form of plagiarism under the 2003 Law on the National Education System, which could result in severe penalties, including the revocation of academic titles and potential jail time.

Lahadalia is not alone

The controversy surrounding Bahlil Lahadalia is not an isolated incident.

Recently, entertainer Raffi Ahmad faced scrutiny over the legitimacy of an honorary doctorate awarded by a foreign institute, which lacked proper recognition in Indonesia.

Similarly, allegations have surfaced that senior politicians acquired their professorships through publications in questionable journals.

Both experts and advocates for academic reform argue that stricter regulations and a reevaluation of the emphasis placed on academic titles are essential for combating the pervasive joki culture in Indonesia.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on ensuring that integrity and genuine academic achievement precede the country’s education and political landscapes.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)