Indonesia takes the crown as the world’s ‘Most Generous Nation’

ByJARA CARBALLO

November 21, 2024
INDONESIA: Indonesia has once again claimed the title of the world’s most generous country, with nine out of ten Indonesians donating to charity and six out of ten offering their time to help others.

As per the report of VNExpress, this achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that Indonesia has held the top spot in the Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) World Giving Index (WGI).

The survey, which gauges global charitable behaviour, included 145,702 respondents across 142 countries and territories. Participants were asked whether they had donated money, volunteered their time, or helped a stranger in the past month.

World’s ‘most generous country’

Indonesia’s overwhelming engagement in these activities helped it score 74 points in the 2024 World Giving Index, securing the top rank once again.

Kenya ranked second with 63 points, while Singapore made a significant leap, rising 19 places to claim the third spot with 61 points. The latter’s rise can be attributed to government initiatives promoting charitable giving and volunteerism.

Other top-ranking countries included Gambia, Nigeria, the U.S., Ukraine, Australia, the UAE, and Malta.

The survey also highlighted notable shifts between 2022 and 2023. Greece, the Philippines, and Singapore were among the biggest movers, with increases of 15, 13, and 12 points, respectively.

Morocco, however, experienced the largest surge in donations, following the devastating earthquakes in September 2023. Donations in Morocco skyrocketed by 800%, while volunteer efforts doubled.

While many countries showed a strong commitment to giving, Azerbaijan saw a sharp decline, dropping 65 places to rank 119th. Over the last decade, countries such as Indonesia, Ukraine, and China have made remarkable strides in their generosity scores, with China notably tripling its score and seeing a staggering rise in both donations and volunteer efforts.

Globally, the average generosity score stands at 40 points, matching its highest level since 2021. CAF’s research underscores global resilience, with people worldwide continuing to donate, volunteer, and help others despite the ongoing challenges posed by economic and humanitarian crises.

Ready to lend a hand

Neil Heslop OBE, CEO of CAF, commented on the findings, saying, “The generosity of people around the world is evident in this year’s World Giving Index. Despite economic and humanitarian difficulties, people across continents and cultures remain ready to lend a hand to those in need.”

At the other end of the scale, Poland ranked last, followed by Japan, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

CAF’s World Giving Index is one of the largest global surveys of its kind, collecting data from over two million people since its inception in 2009.

