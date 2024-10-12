KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA has made a generous donation of 100 million KRW (approximately 74,092 USD) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

On Oct 11, her agency, SM Entertainment, shared that the donation was a combination of proceeds from her birthday pop-up event, ‘So Wonderful Day,’ held in May, along with YoonA’s personal funds.

YoonA’s decision to donate in her name and the name of ‘So Wonderful Day’ reflects her desire to share this meaningful act with her fans.

The donation will help cover medical expenses for children battling pediatric cancer, rare diseases, and incurable illnesses.

Commitment to help those in need

Notably, YoonA became the first idol to join the Honor Society in 2015, highlighting individuals who make significant charitable contributions.

Since then, she has continued to donate annually and participated in various charity efforts, demonstrating her commitment to helping those in need.

In addition to her philanthropic work, YoonA is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘The Devil Came to Live Here,’ directed by Lee Sang Geun, following his success with the movie ‘Exit.’

Nation’s First Love

YoonA, a member of the iconic South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, is renowned for her exceptional beauty, acting skills, and charming personality.

Her enduring appeal and extensive popularity are evidenced by her nickname, “Nation’s First Love.”

YoonA has contributed to many popular songs and engaging performances as a member of Girls’ Generation. Her dancing skills and vocal abilities have consistently impressed fans.

YoonA has also made a significant impact on the acting world.

She has starred in numerous successful dramas and films, showcasing her versatility and talent. “Love Rain”, “Prime Minister & I”, and “Exit” are some of YoonA’s noteworthy works.

Beyond her singing and acting career, YoonA has proven her skills as a variety show host. Her natural charisma and wit have made her a popular figure in the entertainment industry.

YoonA’s striking beauty has made her a sought-after model and beauty ambassador. Numerous admirers have been impressed by her exquisite style and immaculate skin.