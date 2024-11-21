;
In the US, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang battles with debt and ill health

Lydia Koh

November 21, 2024

CHINA: As reported by VnExpress, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is facing financial struggles and health challenges while living in the U.S., with little support to rely on.

On Nov 15, Zheng Shuang shared a video featuring her Shiba Inu but refrained from showing herself. She revealed she was living in poor conditions, with her home unkempt and her dog visibly underweight, according to Znews citing QQ.

Photo: Instagram/Zheng Shuang

Severe financial issues

Once known for her lavish lifestyle in the U.S., Zheng Shuang often posted about extravagant parties and vacations. However, excessive spending and unemployment led to severe financial issues. Earlier this year, creditors allegedly employed criminal groups in the U.S. to pressure her for repayments.

Zheng Shuang has since adopted a frugal lifestyle, using a three-year-old phone and appearing drastically different. She was recently spotted at a local diner, with fans noting her swollen face and thinning hair. On her 33rd birthday in August, she shared emotional photos showing her gaunt appearance.

Declared bankrupt

Her financial woes are compounded by lawsuits from the halted productions of Jade Lover and Secret Keepers, which demanded compensation after Zheng Shuang’s 2021 scandals. Renwu Magazine reported she was ordered to pay 120 million yuan (US$17 million) to the Secret Keepers team, while The Paper disclosed a court ruling mandating a 90.5 million yuan repayment for Jade Lover. Legal filings in April declared Zheng bankrupt, sparking speculation about potential asset transfers.

Zheng Shuang rose to fame portraying Chu Yuxun in the 2009-2010 series Meteor Shower. In 2010, she became the youngest Best Actress nominee at the China TV Golden Eagle Awards. However, her career collapsed in 2021 due to surrogacy and tax evasion scandals. Investigations revealed she failed to declare 191 million yuan (US$26 million) in earnings, evading taxes of 45.27 million yuan.

She was known for her youthful and innocent image, which made her a beloved figure among young audiences. Some of her other notable works include “Swords of Legends” and “Love O2O.

Lydia Koh

