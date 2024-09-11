‘I’m human, not animal’ — Customer tells food delivery rider who left the food order on the floor

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express his disappointment after the meal he ordered had been left on the floor outside his flat by a food delivery rider.

He addressed the rider in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday morning (Sept 11). “If you think you are tired of working as a rider, don’t be a rider,” Tom Jerry wrote on the platform.

Mr Tom added that he had also worked as a rider before but had never left food on the floor. “Where’s your manners?” he asked, adding, “I’m human, not animal. If you can’t make it, just quit.”

Read also: Man upset with delivery rider who left his food order beside his slippers

His post struck a chord with many netizens, who have reacted to, commented on and shared his post.

When a commenter asked if the delivery rider rang the doorbell or knocked, another netizen who also worked part-time as a delivery rider said this was beside the point.

Writing that he hangs food deliveries on the door or places them in cabinets, he added, “This is food, and to some people, it’s unsanitary or rude to place it on the floor.”

Some said that while many patiently wait at the door, there are delivery riders who seem to think that a “contactless” delivery means not even ringing the doorbell.

One lamented that even after he attached a hook to her gate, some delivery riders still left orders on the floor in front of her flat. “At this point, I don’t know what to say already,” she added.

Another woman wrote that she placed a box beside her door, but some delivery riders still put orders on the floor or on her shoes. “The rider should go for a basic hygiene course,” another chimed in.

Others suggested that the next time this happens, the post author can take a photo of the food order on the floor and lodge a complaint with the delivery platform.

“Ride delivery is a service. The goods and food must be delivered SATISFACTORILY before it is considered a successful delivery—Not just deliver as you like. Putting food on the floor for customers to collect is ridiculous!” one commenter expressed his frustration. /TISG

Read also: Delivery rider leaves food order on floor outside flat, customer says, ‘It’s really poor service from delivery team up to management’