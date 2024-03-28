SINGAPORE: Despite the government’s ban on e-cigarettes, a recent online survey conducted by market research company Milieu Insight has found that the illegal use of e-cigarettes in Singapore is on the rise.

The survey, encompassing approximately 6,000 Singaporeans aged 21 to 69, sheds light on the prevalence of e-cigarette use, substitution behaviours among smokers, and shifting smoking patterns.

According to the survey conducted in December last year, 5.2% of respondents admitted using e-cigarettes or similar tobacco products in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This figure marks a notable 0.7% increase from the previous year despite stringent regulations prohibiting their sale and consumption in Singapore.

Among the respondents, 4.8% reported using e-cigarettes as a substitute for traditional cigarettes, making them the most prevalent alternative among local smokers.

While the survey highlights a rise in e-cigarette usage, it also indicates a positive trend in traditional smoking habits.

The smoking rate among regular smokers has decreased by one percentage point over the past two years, with the proportion of individuals smoking more than ten cigarettes per week declining from 10.5% in 2021 to 9.5% in 2023.

Furthermore, the average number of cigarettes smoked per week by smokers has witnessed a decline, dropping from 66 at the end of 2022 to 56 by the conclusion of 2023.

This downward trend suggests a potential shift towards healthier behaviours or alternative nicotine consumption methods among smokers in Singapore.

The survey also highlights a notable shift in smoking patterns, with a gradual decrease in the number of regular smokers juxtaposed with an increase in occasional or former smokers.

This indicates that some individuals may be scaling back on their smoking habits or transitioning to alternative options such as e-cigarettes.

Despite the rising popularity of e-cigarettes, vaping remains relatively low among smokers in Singapore.