In a chilling twist highlighting the contradictions of woke ideology, criminals appear emboldened while good Samaritans face backlash. In a recent tragedy, a Harlem man allegedly shoved an innocent bystander onto NY subway tracks, claiming a life.

Shockingly, despite the heinous act it seems that the woke culture is not entirely condemning this heinous act. The man had multiple priors before this, and was walking away freely from his previous crimes.

CBSNews states, the NYPD probes the tragic death of a subway rider pushed onto the tracks, amidst a spate of transit assaults. Victim Jason Volz, 54, met an untimely end at 12th Street/Lexington Avenue station. Witnesses attest no provocation from him.

Furthermore, Carlton McPherson, 24, faces murder charges. Mayor Eric Adams cites mental health crises emboldening criminals. McPherson, with a history of mental illness, previously convicted of assault, has prior arrests, including burglary and fare evasion. Concerned Bronx residents demand more police presence.

Governor Hochul allocates $20 million for subway safety, integrating clinicians with officers. Therapist Antonio Vincent emphasizes expanded mental health services. Riders urged to heed instincts for safety.

Harlem man pushed innocent civilian on subway tracks, ending a life

Criminals go free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

In addition to this, Elon Musk states that criminals in America are now able to walk free. For the most part, conservatives feel that this situation could’ve been avoided if the relevant authorities were able to curb the situation. However, letting potentially troubled individuals walking free seems to be the best solution for the liberals.

I agree with that.

Charge those that let him free, for neglect of duty. — Bruce Awakened (@BruceAwakened) March 26, 2024

Following that, X users state that there should be a lawsuit against those who decided to let the man walk free prior to this. That way, those who decided to let violent criminals re-enter society would have to think twice before doing so.

Read More News

The post Harlem man pushed person on subway tracks ending their life had prior violent records appeared first on The Independent News.