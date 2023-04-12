‘I was charged 1 fish, 1 meat $3.80, according to the receipt’ — Goh Meng Seng shares F&B incident

SINGAPORE: People’s Power Party leader and founder Goh Meng Seng recently took to social media to share his recent experience at a food and beverage establishment, saying he was charged the wrong amount.

Mr Gong shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday (April 11), sharing his experience at an F&B establishment. “I went to 140 Corporation Drive today,” he wrote. “Thinking that the deal 1 meat 2 vegetables $3 (was) real, I ordered 1 pork chop and 2 vegetables.” Included in the post were pictures of his chosen dish.

However, Mr Gong wrote, “Guess what? I was charged 1 fish, 1 meat $3.80, according to the receipt! (Yeah, I made sure they gave me a receipt).”

He then narrated the events that followed after he brought up the issue to one of the establishment personnel. “I confronted the cashier saying, ‘I only have 1 meat and 2 vegetables, no fish, why did you charge me 1 fish, 1 meat?’ She just told me that pork chop is $2.”

Mr Goh then added, “Hahaha….Well, that’s from the horse mouth.”

In response to the post, many netizens shared their two cents. A handful made reference to People’s Action Party’s Sim Ann, whose recent post featuring a budget meal has gotten a lot of attention online.

Others pointed out that one must order the same food choices specified in such promotions. “Why order differently?” wrote one. “To prove that the price is not possible or wrong, you should order the same dishes. If apple to apple but different buyer, price is different…you deserve to complain.”

Mr Goh commented on his post as well, adding, “There was another guy who ordered a chicken thigh with 2 vegetables, he was charged $3.30! He actually gave me that amused look.”