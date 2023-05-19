“I think I planned the night really well,” says SG guy who went all the way to Johor for a Tinder date

SINGAPORE: No doubt that online dating is here to stay, but it is doubtful that everyone would cross borders for a date like one local TikTok user did to see someone he met on Tinder.

In a video that’s gone viral since he posted it on Tuesday (May 16), Jon, who goes by the name @imjoonah on the platform, documented every step of his unusual date—from the time he left for Johor till he got back.

Like many of us, Jon was afraid of getting ghosted, as he admitted in his TikTok.

As he was two hours early, he did some karaoke first.

Fortunately, his date did not ghost him but met him at the sky bar he booked, which had a “gr8 view.”

He also provided a review of the drinks, saying the Long Island Tea he ordered was 80 per cent alcohol, as well as of the fish and chips, which he gave a rating of 1.5 out of 5, since the fish had bones.

The view, however, got a 4 out of 5.

All in all, he spent RM248 on food and drinks, which is around S$73.60.

The two ended up listening to a live band at the restaurant, and then doing more karaoke somewhere else later.

He took a “hitch kind of ride” to get home, which he added he’ll never do again.

Nevertheless, he wrote, “For a Singaporean, I think I planned the night really well.”

Jon captioned his TikTok, “Spontaneous at its finest.”

/TISG

