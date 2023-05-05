“I don’t blame the boy, I blame the grown-up with him” — Netizens weigh in on footage of child crossing street, ignoring red light

SINGAPORE: Netizens are weighing in on who was at fault when a boy tried to cross a road despite a red light at the pedestrian crossing. A video showed he was with a woman who appeared to be his mother.

An online user took to social media on Tuesday (May 2) to share a dashboard camera recording of the incident. The nine-second video featured a car driving smoothly along an open road before stopping at a green light.

“Boy crosses road on a red light,” the video read. The caption, on the other hand, said, “Omg.”

A boy was seen crossing the pedestrian lane on his scooter even when the traffic light for the crosswalk was red. The woman behind him, who many assumed was his mother, caught him by the arm to stop him in his tracks and lead him back to the right side of the road, where it was their turn to wait.

A handful of netizens commented on the post. While some applauded the driver for stopping, others said the woman should have been more responsible. “Child followed mother,” wrote one. “Luckily the driver slow(ed) down. Well done.”

Another wrote, “We have to give credit to the driver! Well done! Approach(ed) with anticipation and care.”

Still, a third person said, “I always see parents let their kids cycle or scoot across traffic lights. Hiaz. I won’t allow and I always tell my kids they have to dismount.”

Another netizen wrote, “I really (don’t) blame the boy. I blame the grown-up with him…kudos to the driver.”

