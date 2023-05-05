“Singaporean drivers suck!” — Woman rants about car drivers who refuse to give way when she signals to change lanes, netizens offer tips

SINGAPORE: Social media influencer Nicole Chang took TikTok to vent her frustration with Singaporean drivers refusing to give way when she signals to change lanes.

“I just wanna say that Singaporean drivers suck!” she began.

She questioned why Singaporean drivers tend to speed up and overtake cars on the road when someone signals to change lanes instead of slowing down and allowing the car to merge.

“When they see me want to signal, wanna change lane right, why must you speed up leh? You cannot slow down a bit; let me peacefully change lane(s),” she asked, exasperated.

“If I change lane in front of you, you will die ah?” Nicole asserted.

“Because everyone kiasu,” a person responded in the comments.

Many netizens found her rant relatable and took to the comment section to share their encounters with drivers who refuse to give way on the road as well.

“It’s true, even if they have to stop 100m away at the junction, they will speed up and not let you in,” a man wrote in the comments. He added that he tries to “practice giving way to other drivers.”

“I feel you.. they will cruise but the moment you signal, they will slam the accelerator for some reason,” a user shared his observation.

Others offered advice and tips on how to handle such a situation.

“Why did you signal? Tip. Pretend to go left slightly, the driver on the right will drop his guard. Then make your move,” someone suggested.

“Tell you a Singapore tactic. Signal and let them speed up. after they pass then you change lane,” said another person.

Driving slowly in the right lane is an offence in Singapore. The right-most lane on a highway is meant for vehicles overtaking slower vehicles. Slowing down in that lane is considered “road hogging,” a traffic violation in Singapore which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to three months or both.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Nicole for comment.

