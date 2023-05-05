SCDF pay tribute to their fallen men on International Firefighters’ Day

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force observed International Firefighters’ Day on Thursday (May 4) morning at fire stations across Singapore and paid tribute to two firefighters who lost their lives while on duty.

“It is a day where we recognise and honour the sacrifices made by the global fraternity of firefighters and emergency medical personnel as they selflessly go about their daily duties responding to emergencies, saving lives and property,” the SCDF wrote a Facebook post.

The occasion involved personnel across all SCDF departments, including HQ SCDF, Civil Defence Academy, SCDF’s Land and Marine Division HQs, and emergency responders at the fire stations and fire posts.

The SCDF personnel wore a red and blue ribbon and stood in solidarity to mark the day.

The colours red and blue symbolise fire and water, respectively. They are also the colours associated with emergency services worldwide.

In a ceremony held to mark the day, the commanders of the frontline units read out a heartfelt message in tribute to two men who lost their lives while serving with the force.

Sergeant Shaik Amran Bin Shaik Jamal died in a road accident while responding to an incident in January 2006, and Sergeant 1 Edward H Go. lost his life during a firefighting operation in December 2022.

Ex-firefighter Faizal Raffi told The Independent Singapore that serving with the SCDF taught him how to be responsible and accountable as a leader.

“There is almost no room for mistakes because lives could be at risk,” he said.

He added that he had to make decisions quickly on duty, which became a lifelong habit.

Faizal described his time with the SCDF as “fun, engaging and real” and concluded it was “a life-changing experience.”

“Every day, our firefighters and paramedics put their lives on the line to keep Singapore safe. To all our lifesavers, both past and present, thank you for your dedication to duty,” the SCDF said in gratitude to its officers.

