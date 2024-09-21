KOREA: Hyeri recently responded in a laid-back manner to rumours about her undergoing plastic surgery, as reported by Allkpop.

On Sept 20, she is said to have posted a video titled “Hyeri’s Recent Change: A Look Back at Hyeri’s Hair, Makeup, and Fashion from Debut to Now!” on her YouTube channel.

The video addressed online comments speculating whether she had undergone plastic surgery, prompting her to reflect on her past looks since her debut.

In the video, Hyeri, joined by her younger sister, stylist, and other acquaintances, reviewed her past styling choices and selected her “best looks.” At one point, she commented on a particular photo from an event, candidly admitting, “I looked absolutely terrible that day.”

Playfully teasing Hyeri’s look

In the image, Hyeri is wearing black full bangs and a black mini-dress. Reflecting on her appearance, she pointed out, “The contact lenses were way too big.” Her sister humorously chimed in, “Your eyes look like squinty slits,” playfully teasing Hyeri’s look.

The crew also chimed in, stating that the hairdo was somewhat strange: “It’s not at all what you wear. Additionally, the ensemble is ill-fitting, particularly in the front. You appear to be wearing your luggage on the front as well.”

“I agree,” Hyeri said while laughing. “I got my clothes, hair, and makeup from different places,” she added.

“When will Hyeri finally find her own style?” was a question she seemed to have seen in a comment.

Making everyone laugh

As for the plastic surgery rumors, Hyeri addressed them with humour, saying, “… looking at that photo, even I can see why people think I had something done,” which made everyone laugh.

Hyeri is a South Korean singer, actress, and host. Her most well-known role is that of a Girl’s Day member. Hyeri joined Girl’s Day for the first time in 2010 and has remained a member ever since.

In addition to her great acting career, Hyeri has acted in a number of well-known dramas, including “Reply 1988,” “Two Cops,” and “My Roommate Is a Gumiho.”