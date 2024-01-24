SINGAPORE: In the latest episode of The Smart Local’s Hot Take, YouTube host Ong Jia Yang revealed that wedding costs have increased as much as tenfold over the years.

“Last time, you know, aunties and uncles told us that they’d just spent like about $4,000 on their weddings. But nowadays, we’re spending about $40,000 on our weddings,” Ong said. “But I think, you know, that’s normal because of inflation, correct?”

Keen to find out how much people spent on their weddings, Ong took to the streets in Singapore to interview individuals and couples from different generations. “… the first question that always comes to your mind when you talk about weddings would be, “How much did you spend on your wedding?” Ong asks, addressing the viewers.

“How much did you spend on your wedding?”

Early to mid-30s — $20,000 to $40,000



For those aged in their early to mid-30s, Ong found out that they’d spent around $20,000 to $40,000.

The youngest couple in the bunch, aged 31 and 32, said that they only invited around 80 people and that the cost of $20,000 was more than what they expected.

However, they revealed afterwards that the unexpected cost was because they and their guests decided to drink “as much as they wanted” at the afterparty.

For the guy who said he spent around $40,000, he shared that he had planned the wedding one and a half years in advance and that he spent the most on banquets and pre-wedding shoots.

Around 40s — $10,000 to $50,000



For those aged around 40, their wedding costs ranged from $10,000 to $50,000.

The couple, who spent roughly $10,000, stated that having it in Malaysia significantly reduced their expenses. They also disclosed that they held their wedding at a hotel and booked a room for their friends and relatives.

As for the 45-year-old man, he confessed to spending $40 to $50,000 on his wedding, with most of that money spent on the wedding dinner. However, since he had wonderful memories from the ceremony, he said that “it was a good investment” and was totally worth it.

Around 60s — $5,000 to $30,000



Among all the age groups, those in their 60s had the lowest wedding expenses, ranging from around $5,000 to $30,000.

Out of all the interviewees, the 65-year-old woman has been married for 41 years. She stated that her simple wedding only cost her just $5,000. She mostly spent it on dowry, banquets, and photography.

Furthermore, she also offered wise advice to all the young people currently organizing their weddings:

“If you have money for it, have a grand wedding. But if you don’t, stick to a simpler wedding.”

At the end of the video, Ong likewise gave similar advice to the viewers: “Just spend within your means.”