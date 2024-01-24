SINGAPORE: Moonlighting, rage applying, and quiet quitting have emerged as the foremost employee trends for 2024, as per a comprehensive survey conducted by job search platform Indeed, as Singapore workers seek better pay.

One striking revelation from the survey is the prevalence of moonlighting, with 18 per cent of respondents indicating their engagement in secondary employment. This growing trend suggests that more are seeking additional income streams, possibly attributed to the challenges posed by inadequate pay in their primary roles.

The survey identified insufficient remuneration as a pivotal factor influencing these evolving employee behaviours.

Rage applying, characterized by individuals fervently seeking new opportunities out of frustration with their current work situation, also featured prominently in the 2024 employment landscape. Indeed reports that 14% of respondents exhibit this trend, driven by factors such as negative workplace culture, lack of career progression, and inflexibility.

Quiet quitting, meanwhile, was observed in 14% of surveyed employees. This phenomenon involves professionals discreetly disengaging from their current roles without overtly expressing dissatisfaction.

Inadequate pay again remains a key catalyst for this trend, alongside negative workplace culture and a perceived dearth of career advancement opportunities.

The survey also delved into the motivations and aspirations of employees in Singapore for the coming year.

Flexibility emerged as the foremost aspiration, with 20% of respondents expressing a desire for more adaptable work arrangements.

Pay increase closely followed, at 16%, signalling the importance of financial remuneration in retaining and attracting talent.

Promotion and career progression (14%) and learning and development opportunities (13%) also featured prominently as sought-after goals.

The study established a correlation between workplace culture and employee retention and found that those working in environments perceived as negative are four times more likely to contemplate leaving compared to those in organizations with an extremely positive culture.

Responding to these shifting employee dynamics, 31% of workers expressed their intent to explore new job opportunities in 2024. Among these job seekers, 42% harboured aspirations of joining larger organizations, drawn by the prospect of enhanced resources, better pay, and more robust career prospects.

As Singapore’s job market navigates these evolving trends, employers are challenged to address issues of pay, workplace culture, and career development to attract and retain top talent in the competitive landscape of 2024.