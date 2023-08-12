‘How come so many people don’t know (national anthem) lyrics?’ — TikTok video focuses on different types of Singaporeans during NDP

SINGAPORE: A video on TikTok of the different types of Singaporeans during the national anthem is making many laughs, maybe because of how relatable it is. But watch at your own risk because if you attended the National Day ceremony this year, you might find yourself in the clip.

The video from the @sgwhatsup TikTok account, posted on Thursday (Aug 10), has since been viewed over 47,010 times. “How come so many people who don’t know the National Anthem? Snippets are taken from the #NDP2023 (live) stream,” the caption reads.

The video showed the “Types of people during NDP’s national anthem segment.”

It begins with “People who don’t know the lyrics” as people appear to struggle with the words.

Next are “People who are very distracted,” with those who keep turning around, filming on their mobiles, or pointing somewhere in the crowd.

This is followed up by “More who don’t know the lyrics,” zeroing in on one young man who seems to have given up on singing the anthem.

Then he showed “The people who suddenly need to check phone,” with a woman and then a man who succumbed to the urge to peep at their mobile phone while singing.

“Maybe the lyrics are too difficult to follow?” the TikTok user asks, showing a tight-lipped man.

Next are “The people whose phones also need to stand at attention,” aka those whose phones are in front of their faces while the anthem is sung.

The video also shows people who laugh, scratch their noses, and look like they are forced to attend.

For the last “type,” it says, “This one don’t know lyrics but his partner sing for both of them, ok pass.” /TISG

