SINGAPORE: Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, hybrid work arrangements have become more and more popular, and have proven to be of special advantage to women. And while it’s been four years since that time, a new study has shown that a hybrid work set-up continues to benefit women, allowing them to make bold career choices.

The inpact of hybrid work arrangements was the subject of a new report from International Workplace Group (IWG) titled “Advancing Equality: Women in the Hybrid Workplace.”

Among the 1,000 women employees who work in a hybrid set-up, 53 per cent—more than half— say that it allows them to go after higher positions in their companies. Among minority women, this figure rises to over three-fifths (61 per cent).

Moreover, nearly three-quarters of women from minority backgrounds said the set-up opened new opportunities in their careers that they had no access to in the past.

A full two-thirds (67 per cent) of the respondents to IWG’s study say that hybrid work arrangements aided in leveling the playing field for their career progression.

An even higher number (70 per cent) say hybrid work created a more inclusive job for them.

“Women, particularly from a range of diverse backgrounds, are actively shaping their careers around the flexibility that hybrid working offers. This shift is not only enhancing work/life balance but also fostering a wealth of new professional opportunities,” says Fatima Koning, group chief commercial officer at IWG.

One of the biggest advantages of a hybrid work set-up has been a better work-life balance for women, to whom often the bulk of family responsibilities fall. The IWG study shows that a whopping 89 per cent say the hybrid set-up made this possible for them.

“Hybrid work can eliminate or reduce the need for long commutes, providing women with more time and less stress. Improved work-life balance and reduced commuting can contribute to increased job satisfaction, which is beneficial for overall well-being and productivity,” Assistant Professor Vishnu Priya V said in an article posted on LinkedIn last November.

“Hybrid work can facilitate women’s access to remote learning and educational opportunities, enabling them to upskill or pursue advanced degrees while maintaining their careers,” she added. /TISG

