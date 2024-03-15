SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Morgan McKinley has revealed that only a mere 9% of employees in Singapore prefer working a traditional five-day workweek in the office. The findings show a significant preference for hybrid work models among the workforce, challenging corporate mandates urging a return to in-office work.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 3,400 professionals and 650 employers globally, found that 86% of respondents in Singapore advocate for the continued adoption of hybrid work arrangements.

Despite the overwhelming preference for flexibility, 61% of companies in Singapore are urging their staff to return to the office more regularly.

However, onsite workers are exhibiting higher rates of actively seeking new job opportunities compared to their hybrid and remote counterparts.

The survey also revealed that 38% of employees in hybrid work arrangements are willing to forgo pay raises in exchange for flexibility.

This highlights the importance of flexible working arrangements in talent attraction and retention, with 48% of hiring managers emphasizing its significance.

Regarding preferred weekly working patterns, 45% of professionals in Singapore prefer 1-2 days in the office, while 37% opt for 3-4 days.

Globally, 56% of companies, including 61% in Singapore, are pushing for increased in-office presence despite employee preferences, indicating a disconnect between organizational mandates and employee desires.

Gurj Sandhu, Managing Director at Morgan McKinley, emphasized the ongoing debate surrounding hybrid work models, pointing out that simply mandating a full-time office presence may lead to resistance and productivity declines.

Mr Sandhu stressed the need for companies to implement a strategic approach to remote work, emphasizing the importance of balancing flexibility and practicality.

He suggested that 2024 will be a pivotal year to determine if organizations view flexibility as a fundamental aspect of workplace culture, contributing to a more inclusive, productive, and resilient workforce.

The survey also highlighted regional differences in return-to-office mandates, with higher rates observed in Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and China compared to the UK, Canada, and Ireland.

The survey findings clearly show the growing demand for flexible work arrangements among Singaporean employees, challenging traditional notions of in-office work and emphasizing the need for organizations to adapt to the evolving preferences of the workforce.