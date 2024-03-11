Business

Frasers Property subsidiary to redeem S$600 million perpetual securities

ByMary Alavanza

March 11, 2024
Frasers Property Tower

SINGAPORE: Frasers Property’s subsidiary, Frasers Property Treasury (FPT), is set to redeem S$600 million of fixed-rate subordinated perpetual securities.

The Business Times reported that this redemption will happen at S$250,000 for every S$250,000 in a nominal amount of the securities.

The coupon rate for these securities was 4.98% under a S$5 billion multicurrency debt programme launched in January 2017.

The issuance occurred in two tranches: the first tranche, S$400 million, was issued in April 2019, and the second tranche, S$200 million, was issued in July of the same year.

On April 11, the redemption date, the global certificate will be surrendered, marking the completion of the redemption process.

The Edge Singapore reports that investors holding perpetual securities can bring their global certificates to Frasers Property at #02-01 Millennia Tower.

Frasers Property confirmed that “upon the redemption of the perpetual securities, the perpetual securities will be cancelled thereafter and delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.”

See also  FLCT to acquire 89.9% stake in 4 logistics properties from S$188.9M property purchase

On Friday, March 8, Frasers Property’s shares concluded trading at 83.5 cents, marking a decrease of 0.5 cents or 0.6% from the previous session. /TISG

Read also: Elite Commercial REIT secures up to S$229.73M refinancing fund

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Can Amazon’s back-to-office announcement mean layoffs are coming? Singaporeans weigh in

September 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

More than 8 in 10 business leaders report sustainability skills gap in their organisations

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

OCBC’s new Punggol Digital District Hub: The answer to Singapore’s skyrocketing property rental market?

September 20, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.