Ho Ching helps spread the word about vaccines, vaccination centres

Singapore—The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is proceeding smoothly, with the doses for senior citizens ages 70 and above beginning nationwide from Monday (Feb 22) onward.

As the reopening of Singapore is somewhat dependent on how quickly a high enough percentage of the population gets inoculated, it’s important that information gets disseminated widely.

Madam Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, often uses her considerable social media presence to help educate and inform the public concerning the pandemic, and recently, has focused on the vaccination efforts.

Her most recent vaccine-related post shared information about vaccinations centres in the country. By the end of April, Singapore will have 40 such vaccinations centres.

She wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 22) that at the moment there are 14 vaccination centres for free public Covid-19 vaccinations. Eleven of these are Community Centers (CCs), one is a converted unused school at Hong Kah, and another is at Raffles City Convention. The final one is at Changi Airport.

These centres can do between 1,000 and 2,000 shots daily.

Moreover, there are 20 polyclinics also administering shots. Based on the pilot projects at Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, these clinics can serve up 200 shots daily.

She also mentioned the GP clinics which can administer 15-20 shots daily to older patients, as well as mobile teams that can go round to vaccinate residents of nursing care homes, and later on, dormitories and even prisons.

Madam Ho added, “17 private healthcare groups have been roped in to help, on top of the various govt hospital groups and polyclinics.

Together, about 40 vaccination centres will be set up, before end April, up from the present 14 (including the 11 at the CCs).”

More vaccination centres are set to open each Friday.

Madam Ho then went on to do the math, based on the capacity of the existing vaccination sites, and said that everyone from the Pioneer Generation should be vaccinated on 20 to 25 days.

This means that for the next demographic, the merdeka generation, who are between the ages of 60 and 69, are likely to begin their own vaccine shots from mid-March and onward.

By the following month, the people in their 50s should begin as well.

And, with the additional centres each week, each age group should be able to get their shots quickly.

Even transporting the vaccine is about to become easier, since the Pfizer vaccines may soon be stored in normal pharmaceutical freezers instead of special ones.

“These are the various efforts even as production is ongoing and vaccination programmes are running, to smoothen and ease supply further,” she wrote, encouraging those aged 70 and above to avail of the vaccine.

Mdm Ho also listed down where seniors can get vaccinated.

Central

Fullerton Health Vaccination Centre @ Raffles City Convention Raffles City Convention Centre Level 4 Orchard Room, 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103

Tanjong Pagar Community Centre 101 Cantonment Road, Singapore 089774

Jalan Besar Community Centre 69 Jellicoe Road, Singapore 208737

Bishan Community Centre 51 Bishan Street 13, Singapore 579799

East

Raffles Medical Vaccination Centre – Airport 10 Airport Boulevard #01-01 Passenger Building Terminal 4 Singapore 819665

Marine Parade Community Centre 278 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449282

North

Woodlands Galaxy Community Club 31 Woodlands Avenue 6, Singapore 738991

Teck Ghee Community Centre 861 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Singapore 569734

Senja-Cashew Community Centre 101 Bukit Panjang Road, Singapore 679910

Canberra Community Centre 2 Sembawang Crescent, Singapore 757632

Bukit Timah Community Centre 20 Toh Yi Drive, Singapore 596569

North East

Serangoon Community Centre 10 Serangoon North Avenue 2, Singapore 555877

West

Former Hong Kah Secondary School 931 Jurong West Street 42, Singapore 649370

Taman Jurong Community Centre 1 Yung Sheng Road, Singapore 618495

/TISG

