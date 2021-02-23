International COVID 19 World is looking up to India's health sector, especially after Covid-19: PM...

World is looking up to India’s health sector, especially after Covid-19: PM Modi

PM Modi on India's health sector

world-is-looking-up-to-india’s-health-sector,-especially-after-covid-19:-pm-modi

Hindustan Times

International COVID 19
India — Congratulating both government and private health sectors of the country in fighting Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “Last year was a test for the country as well as the world. We have been successful in this fight and the credit also goes to private sectors.”

“Covid-19 has taught us that we need to be prepared for future diseases too,” PM Modi said, terming this year’s budget allocation to the health sector as “unprecedented”.

This is the time to take accessibility and affordability to the next step, the PM said as he said how India’s health sector has been an example in front of the world. “In the coming days, the World’s dependence on India will only go up. India’s medical education is also on high demand. We need to keep this in mind,” PM Modi said.

“Government’s budget allocation is a catalytic agent. On the ground, things will change when we all work together. Our approach towards the health sector is different from that of the previous government. Our approach is holistic as it encompasses cleanliness, nutrition, wellness, the prevention of diseases and all other allied sectors. Before, the health sector was fragmented,” PM Modi said addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the provisions of Budget 2021 in the health sector.

Drawing a parallel between Covid-19 and tuberculosis, PM Modi said, “If the same preventive measures are taken against TB, we will be able to free India from TB by 2025 as TB too spreads from the droplets of an infected person.”

