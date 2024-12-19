;
Hiring market for semi-skilled roles struggles amid challenges like poor pay and long hours

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The hiring market for semi-skilled roles faced significant hurdles throughout the year, with factors such as physically demanding work, unattractive wages, unfavourable schedules, and unappealing work environments discouraging job seekers.

These findings were highlighted in a report by Jobstreet by Seek, which provided an in-depth analysis of employment trends in the sector.

Citing data from the Ministry of Manpower, the report noted that vacancies for roles such as waiters, cleaners, and customer service staff often remained unfilled for more than six months, highlighting the persistent difficulties in recruiting for these positions.

Between the first and third quarters of 2024, the Jobstreet platform reported a more than threefold increase in retail job postings. This surge reflected the high turnover rates and growing demand for workers in semi-skilled roles, particularly in sectors like retail and customer service.

The report also shed light on the most sought-after positions among job seekers. The top five most applied-for roles on the platform included admin clerks, warehouse assistants, sales promoters, service crew, and facilities maintenance assistants.

In contrast, employers reported the highest demand for admin clerks, sales promoters, general workers, technicians, and service crew.

Looking ahead, Jobstreet predicts that technological advancements will continue to reshape the skillsets required for semi-skilled roles. Digital literacy and adaptability are expected to become increasingly vital for job seekers across various industries.

In addition, government initiatives aimed at supporting lower-wage workers are expected to foster new opportunities for upskilling and career progression. These measures, coupled with ongoing technological changes, could play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by the semi-skilled labor market.

