SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers that heavy traffic congestion is expected at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints from Friday (Jan 24) until Feb 2. The surge in traffic is anticipated due to the upcoming Chinese New Year public holiday period, a peak travel season for families and holiday-goers.

The ICA noted that heightened security measures would be in place, and travellers should plan for longer journey times as they navigate customs clearance. The authority has urged all commuters to account for additional time in their travel plans to minimize inconvenience.

The advisory follows a busy end-of-year holiday season, during which Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints recorded unprecedented travellers. Between Nov 15, 2024, and Jan 1, 2025, more than 24 million individuals passed through these checkpoints, an increase of approximately 20% yearly.

On Dec 20, 2024, a single-day record of over 562,000 travellers was set, surpassing the 553,000 set just a week earlier, on Dec 13. The heightened demand during this period caused significant delays, with car travellers experiencing waits of up to three hours at the checkpoints during peak hours.

In preparation for the Chinese New Year rush, the ICA has called for the cooperation of all travellers to ensure smooth operations at the checkpoints. Travellers must comply with immigration officers’ instructions, abide by traffic rules, and avoid lane-switching, which exacerbates congestion and risks penalties.

The ICA has emphasized its commitment to maintaining order and security and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating traffic regulations or disregarding officers’ directions.

With traffic jams expected to extend into Malaysia, travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys during off-peak hours to avoid prolonged delays. The ICA also advises monitoring real-time traffic updates on ICA’s social media pages.