SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) wrote in a social media post that in the course of house visits this week, she and the residents talked about their common desire for their children “to experience the joys associated with the simple things in life.”

Ms He defined these joys over posts on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday (Aug 22) as a connection with nature and the sense of well-being that comes through enjoying an open space near one’s home as part of relaxation after a hectic work week.

She wrote that the context of these discussions at Atrina, an HDB development at Compassvale, was “home,” with residents telling the MP and her team their perspectives on what makes up a home.

Ms He acknowledged the challenges of getting the balance due to Singapore’s higher population density and limited space, which can mean that the simple joys one enjoyed in childhood when there was more room to roam may not be experienced by succeeding generations.

However, her conversations with residents also appeared to take forward movement, as they discussed issues such as true inclusivity and the issues facing Singaporeans who live with disabilities, as well as those who care for them, as well as how society can take steps to make them feel that they are an integral part of communities in Singapore.

Ms He, along with her fellow Sengkang MPs, have certainly been busy in Buangkok, Anchorvale, Rivervale, and Compassvale, but next month, she, Louis Chua and Jamus Lim will be accompanying Sengkang residents on a one-day trip to Kluang, Johor.

While the trip is not until Sept 21, tickets have already begun to go on sale on Wednesday (Aug 21) and will be available every Wednesday until the date of departure at Blk 272D Sengkang Central. In Anchorvale and Rivervale, the tickets will be available on Monday (Aug 26).

The trip’s itinerary includes visits to Kluang Uk Farm, Kluang Coffee Factory, Yuen Fatt Bakery, and a shopping mall.

Ms He, Mr Chua, and Assoc Prof Lim have represented Sengkang in Parliament since the WP won its second GRC in the General Election 2020. As all three are parents of young children, they often raise issues in Parliament that affect young families. /TISG

