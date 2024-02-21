SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old executive maisonette in Bishan has recently been resold for a staggering $1.48 million, establishing not only a resale record for similar units in the area but also securing the title for the highest-priced HDB executive flat sale in Singapore to date.

According to real estate portal 99.co, the property is situated at Block 286, Bishan Street 24, occupying floors 22 to 24. Boasting a generous 1,851 square feet, the resale price is a price per square foot (psf) of S$799.57.

HDB’s website states that the maisonette was completed in 1992 and recently changed hands, leaving the new owners with 67 years and six months on the lease.

Maisonettes, known for their double-storey layout, provide the allure of a landed property without the associated maintenance concerns.

However, these rarities have become increasingly scarce in today’s property market, especially since the last ones were constructed in 1995.

The remarkable price tag of this property can be attributed to its size and the convenience of its location.

Nestled just two bus stops from Bishan MRT (North-South line – NS17 and Circle line – CC15), the maisonette offers unparalleled access to public transportation. Moreover, Marymount MRT is a quick 6-minute drive away.

The surrounding neighbourhood further enhances its appeal, with a 5-minute walk leading residents to a 24-hour Fairprice supermarket, Giant, neighbourhood clinics, coffee shops, and various other amenities.

Situated on the 22nd to 24th floor, the unit offers unobstructed views, complemented by the adjacent Bishan neighbourhood park, providing ample greenery and space for recreational activities.

For shopping and leisure, residents can take a short stroll to Bishan North Shopping Mall or a 5-minute drive to Junction 8.

Families with school-going children will find this location particularly advantageous, with reputable schools within close proximity.

Catholic High School lies within 1 kilometre, while other notable institutions within a 2-kilometre radius include Ai Tong Primary, Ang Mo Kio Primary, CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School, and Jing Shan Primary School.

Interestingly, the previous record-holder for the most expensive resale maisonette flat was located on the same street.

The unit on the 19th to 21st floors of Block 278, Bishan Street 24, exchanged hands for $1.45 million in October of the previous year, underscoring the enduring desirability of this sought-after Bishan locale.