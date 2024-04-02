Conservative circles on X are abuzz with concern over the new law that could arrest those of a similar view as JK Rowling. This is related to her alleged misgendering of trans women. The controversy traces back to her defense of a biologist who faced repercussions for her views five years ago.

However, the discourse has escalated to the point where the renowned Harry Potter author is now labeled as a transphobe.

The BBC states, JK Rowling has taken aim at Scotland’s new hate crime law, daring authorities to arrest her if they believe she’s violated it. The author, residing in Edinburgh, sparked controversy by referring to several transgender women as men, including convicted criminals and activists.

Furthermore, she argued that outlawing accurate descriptions of biological sex spells the end of free speech and belief. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 targets hate speech relating to various characteristics but notably excludes women as a protected group. Rowling’s defiance comes amidst growing concerns over stifling freedom of expression under the new legislation.

I hope this happens… because it will be the “bridge too far” and will mark the end of politically correct speech tyranny. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) April 1, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives on X feel that this could be the straw that broke the camel’s back when it comes to politically correct languages. For the most part, conservatives aren’t entirely too keen on such language as they believe in the freedom of speech. The freedom of speech is something that liberals are apparently against.

And then she could name it X-land.

I’m just brainstorming. — Irene Lykke Fisker (@lykkefisker) April 1, 2024

Others joked that JK Rowling is an extremely wealthy individual. She could quite literally purchase the entire country and not worry much about being arrested for her viewpoints. Regardless, conservatives are seeing her as a women’s right activist as she is doing her very best to protect the rights of women all over the world.

