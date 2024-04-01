Entertainment

“Nothing Uncovered” — Jang Seung Jo, Kim Ha Neul, and Han Chae Ah get together face-to-face

KBS2’s drama “Nothing Uncovered” teases fans with new stills anticipating the forthcoming episode.

Derived from a well-received web novel, the storyline of the show centres on Seo Jung Won (Kim Ha Neul), an investigative journalist, and Kim Tae Heon (Yeon Woo Jin), a skilled detective.

Once romantically involved, the pair join forces to solve a series of homicides. Jang Seung Jo assumes the character of Seo Jung Won’s spouse, Seol Woo Jae, an affluent second-generation conglomerate heir and novelist.

Photo: Instagram/KBS

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Seo Jung Won struck a deal with her father-in-law, Seol Pan Ho (depicted by Jung Woong In), to save the current affairs program “Nothing Uncovered” from cancellation.

The episode concluded with a gripping cliffhanger, suggesting a connection between Seol Woo Jae and Yoo Yoon Young (portrayed by Han Chae Ah) before the murder of Cha Eun Sae.

The newly released stills hint at a pivotal moment as all characters linked to Cha Eun Sae’s murder converge at the inauguration ceremony of the Moojin Welfare Foundation.

Seo Jung Won strategically invites Yoon Young and Eun Sae’s older brother, Chae Geum Sae (portrayed by Go Geon Han), to the event to obtain crucial evidence regarding the true culprit, catching Woo Jae off guard and escalating tension between him and Yoon Young.

Concealing his past relationship

As uneasy glances are exchanged between Woo Jae and Yoon Young, Seo Jung Won introduces the latter to her husband, wearing a cautious expression that hints at her scrutiny of their interaction.

Woo Jae maintains a composed demeanor to conceal his past relationship with Yoon Young, leaving viewers curious about the conversations unfolding among the trio.

Meanwhile, Seo Jung Won takes the microphone from Chairman Seol and delivers a shocking statement about the murder case in front of the press.

In the upcoming episode, viewers anticipate whether Jung Won, who sacrificed her pride to safeguard her program, can uncover the truth behind the murder and clear her name.

The next episode of “Nothing Uncovered” is scheduled to air on April 1 at 10:10 p.m. KST.

