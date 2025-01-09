SINGAPORE: Singapore superapp Grab has announced an exciting new partnership with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) to offer a range of educational opportunities for its drivers, deliverymen, and their families.

This collaboration aims to provide Singapore Grab partners access to eight diploma and degree programmes, along with English language courses, enhancing their personal and professional development.

In a press release, Grab revealed that the new courses are designed to empower its workforce and help them progress in their careers.

A survey conducted by Grab, which involved nearly 1,000 local private-hailing drivers and food delivery workers, showed a strong interest in further education, with 60% of respondents expressing a desire to enrol in diploma or degree courses.

Despite the interest, the survey also highlighted concerns about family responsibilities and the inflexibility of traditional course schedules, which had deterred some individuals from pursuing higher education.

To overcome these barriers, Grab and LSBF have designed a flexible learning structure that allows partners to choose between offline, online, or hybrid study modes.

This flexibility aims to accommodate varying schedules and personal commitments, ensuring that Grab’s drivers and delivery partners can continue working while furthering their education.

Additionally, the academy will consider non-standard application criteria, such as relevant work experience, when assessing potential students, further reducing the barriers to entry.

Grab is also committed to supporting its partners as they embark on this educational journey.

As part of the initiative, Grab will waive course application fees and offer free trial courses to encourage enrolment. This support is expected to foster a positive learning environment and ensure that Grab’s partners have the resources they need to succeed in their academic pursuits.

The partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing the professional development opportunities for Grab’s workforce, offering them the chance to improve their skills and progress in their careers with higher qualifications.