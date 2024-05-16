SINGAPORE: A prime Good Class Bungalow located at 14 Chancery Lane has recently been listed on the market, boasting a staggering guide price of $43 million, translating to approximately $2,038 per square foot.

Managed by renowned real estate agency Knight Frank, the property sale is being facilitated through a tender process scheduled to conclude on 25 June, at 3pm.

Situated within the esteemed Bukit Tunggal Good Class Bungalow Area in District 11, this freehold property occupies a generous land area of 1,960.1 square meters. Nestled amidst the upscale Chancery neighbourhood, the residence offers a blend of exclusivity and convenience, with a myriad of amenities at its doorstep.

Notably, the property enjoys close proximity to key transportation hubs, including the Novena and Newton MRT stations, ensuring seamless connectivity for residents. The surrounding area boasts an array of dining, retail, and healthcare facilities, including the prestigious Novena Square, Square 2, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and Novena Specialist Centre, catering to the discerning needs of its affluent inhabitants.

In addition to its prime location and accessibility, the Good Class Bungalow also offers convenience for families with school-going children. Renowned educational institutions such as the Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), St. Joseph’s Institution Junior, and Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School are situated in the vicinity, providing residents with access to top-tier academic facilities.

With its enviable location, luxurious amenities, and proximity to esteemed educational institutions, the Good Class Bungalow at 14 Chancery Lane presents a rare opportunity for discerning buyers seeking an exclusive lifestyle in one of Singapore’s most coveted neighborhoods. As the tender process draws to a close, anticipation builds among property enthusiasts on whether prospective buyers are willing to shell out top dollar for the property.